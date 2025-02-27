Garbage Announce New Album Let All That We Imagine Be The Light

A new Garbage album is on the way. The follow-up to 2021's No Gods No Masters is called Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, and they announced it with this quote from Tennessee Williams: "The world is violent and mercurial - it will have its way with you. We are saved only by love - love for each other and the love that we pour into the art we feel compelled to share: being a parent; being a writer; being a painter; being a friend. We live in a perpetually burning building and what we must save from it, all the time, is love."

In a statement, Shirley Manson explained that the album represents a tonal shift from last time around:

Our last album was extremely forthright. Born out of frustration and outrage – it had a kind of scorched earth, pissed off quality to it. With this new record however, I felt a compulsion to reach for a different kind of energy. A more constructive one. I had this vision of us coming up out of the underground with searchlights as we moved towards the future. Searching for life, searching for love, searching for all the good things in the world that seem so thin on the ground right now. That was the over-riding idea during the making of this record for me - that when things feel dark, it's best to try to seek out that which is light, that which feels loving and good. When I was young, I tended towards the destruction of things. Now that I’m older I believe it’s vitally important to build and to create things instead. I still entertain very old romantic ideals about community, society and the world. I don’t want to walk through the world creating havoc, damaging the land and people. I want to do good. I want to do no harm.

Garbage recorded the new album at Red Razor Sounds in Los Angeles, Butch Vig’s studio Grunge Is Dead, and Shirley Manson’s bedroom. It was produced by the band and longtime engineer Billy Bush.

01 "There’s No Future In Optimism"

02 "Chinese Fire Horse"

03 "Hold"

04 "Have We Met (The Void)"

05 "Sisyphus"

06 "Radical"

07 "Love To Give"

08 "Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty"

09 "R U Happy Now"

10 "The Day That I Met God"

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light is out 5/30. We'll hear music from it eventually.