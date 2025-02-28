The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

4

RXKNephew - "The Truth"

What, RXKNephew releases a 12-minute diss track with multiple beat switches — on which he announces "I'm being petty as hell" and "This is not a diss record, it's just the truth" — and it's not going to be my most-listened song of the week? Neph has a lot of hilariously mean things to say about Slimesito, but the moment "The Truth" won my heart was when he declared his adversary cannot read and, shifting from a rap flow into grandstanding monologue, declares, "I'll apologize right now if you can read one page out of a Captain Underpants book. 'Cause I, like I really have this belief, like I truly believe that you can't read not one page out of a Captain Underpants book. You can't read no Dr. Seuss," then invokes the moment when 50 Cent, in a video for the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, challenged Floyd Mayweather to read one page of Harry Potter. There is so much more meaning to mine out of this song, and with a rapper as diabolically entertaining as Neph, it never feels like homework. —Chris