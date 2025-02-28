Alison Krauss & Union Station – “Granite Mills”

Last month, Alison Krauss And Union Station announced Arcadia, their first new album in 14 years. The bluegrass outfit unveiled “Looks Like The End Of The Road," and now they're back with "Granite Mills."

“Jerry [Douglas], Ron [Block], Barry [Bales] and I all met when Dan Tyminski left the band, and Jerry asked me, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘Russell Moore,’ and they all said, ‘Absolutely!’ I couldn't believe it when we went into the studio and his voice came through the speakers,” Krauss explains. “He just stands there and sings with his hands in his pockets, and he kills it. The first song he did was ‘Granite Mills’ and about 10 minutes in, Ron was covering his mouth because he started giggling. Russell came in and inspired us all.”

Hear the song below.

Arcadia is out 3/28 on Down The Road.