Water Damage Announce New Album Instruments: Hear “Reel 25”

11:01 AM EST on February 28, 2025

The Austin drone-rock combo Water Damage are constantly releasing new bootlegs on their Bandcamp page, but today they've got something a little more official. A new Water Damage LP called Instruments is coming in May, and one of its four lengthy instrumentals is out now.

In addition to Water Damage's core 10 members — Mari Maurice (aka more eaze), Thor Harris, Jonathan Horne, Nate Cross, Danielle Hills, George Dishner, Travis Austin, Mike Kanin, Greg Piwonka, and Jeff Piwonka — Instruments features contributions from prolific saxophone experimentalist Patrick Shirioishi on "Real 28" and guitar from underground icon David Grubbs on "Reel 25" and "Reel 32." The last song, "Reel 27," is a cover of Pärson Sound's Hendrix-referencing "India (Slight Return)."

"Reel 25," the new Water Damage track released today, is a 20-minute sprawl that adopts a more epic posture than usual, even adopting somewhat of a post-rock slow build, while continuing to find power in repetition. Immerse yourself in it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Reel 28"
02 "Reel 25"
03 "Reel 32"
04 "Reel 27 India (Slight Return)"

Instrument is out 5/16 on 12XU. Pre-order it here.

Greyory Blake

