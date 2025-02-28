Craig Finn – “Bethany”

Before we get into this new Craig Finn song, let's take a moment to appreciate the framing of that press pic. The picture makes it look like Finn, longtime leader of the Hold Steady, is also the Burrito King. That's beautiful. God save our Burrito King, long may he reign.

Craig Finn recorded his upcoming solo album Always Been with the War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel as producer, which makes this release a true dad-rock event. Various War On Drugs members play on the LP, and Sam Fender and Kathleen Edwards make appearances. Finn has already shared lead single "People Of Substance," and now he's followed it with the album opener "Bethany." Like so many Craig Finn songs, it's an artful depiction of the longings and religious fixations of the people who live on the edges of society. It's relatively soft and pretty, but like so many Craig Finn songs, it's also got a blazing and triumphant guitar solo. This time, it's Adam Granduciel playing the solo, not Tad Kubler, but it hits the same. Here's how Finn introduces the track:

This was the first song I wrote that brought me into the world of this album. It’s the first song I showed producer Adam Granduciel when we talked about making a record. It’s the first song we recorded. It’s the first song on the album, which feels right spiritually. It introduces the record’s main character, a guy who became a clergy person without having actual faith, and the aftermath of his fall from grace. When we got the take of this song, I knew we were on track to make something really cool. Adam’s guitar solo still gives me chills.

Listen below.

Always Been is out 4/4 on Tamarac Recordings/Thirty Tigers.