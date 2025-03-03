Skip to Content
Godcaster – “Judy Living Daylights” (Prod. Kevin Barnes)

10:50 AM EST on March 3, 2025

Brooklyn art-rockers Godcaster are sharing a new single featuring production by Of Montreal's Kevin Barnes. The proudly offbeat and vertigo-inducing "Judy Living Daylights" follows Godcaster's last two albums, 2023's self-titled and 2020's Long Haired Locusts. According to a release, "Judy Living Daylights" is about a holograph girl with a "morphine laugh, a hazy innocent heartbreak, surgery, and pain meds."

Listen to "Judy Living Daylights," and check out some upcoming tour dates, including a Night Club 101 residency featuring a rotating cast of supporting artists and DJs.

TOUR DATES:
04/08 - New York, NY @ Night Club 101 w/ w/ Babybaby_explores, DJ: Zach Phillips (Feivel is Glauque)
04/15 - New York, NY @ Night Club 101 w/ Brutus VIII, DJ: foil (Jolt Music)
04/22 - New York, NY @ Night Club 101 w/ Asher White, DJ: Al + Bailey (Fantasy of a Broken Heart)
04/29 - New York, NY @ Night Club 101 w/ Macula Dog, DJ: Cole Haden (Model/Actriz)
08/04 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *
08/05 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *
08/06 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *
08/08 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall *
08/09 - Austin, TX @ Parish *
08/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *
08/12 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
08/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *
08/16 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
08/19 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *
08/20 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
08/21 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Pearl *
08/23 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement *
08/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
08/26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

* w/ Horsegirl

