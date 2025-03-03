Skip to Content
Dutch Interior – “Beekeeping”

11:43 AM EST on March 3, 2025

Julien Sage

We're rapidly approaching the release of Moneyball, LA indie band Dutch Interior's first album for Fat Possum. After hitting us with "Sandcastle Molds" and "Fourth Street," today they've got "Beekeeping" on deck. Per singer Shane Barton, the dreamily depressive ballad "is a reflection on personal flaws. It cautions against maintaining stagnant relationships and serves as a reminder that doing so is more akin to an act of cruelty than a favor." Watch the band-directed video below.

Moneyball is out 3/21 via Fat Possum.

