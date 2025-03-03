Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

My Transparent Eye – “Candy Says” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

10:52 AM EST on March 3, 2025

What's the best Velvet Underground? There's no bad answer to that question; any of the band's five studio LPs, other than the post-Lou Reed record Squeeze could qualify, and even that one has some tracks. But for my money, the answer is the Velvets' transportingly gorgeous 1969 self-titled album. That record's opening track "Candy Says," written in honor of Andy Warhol's late trans associate Candy Darling, feels like it could've come out yesterday, not 56 years ago. Just ask Brooklyn shoegaze duo My Transparent Eye.

My Transparent Eye played a Stereogum-presented Shower Curtain show last year, and they impressed the hell out of us with their single "Ghost" a few weeks ago. Now, My Transparent Eye have shared a blurry and beautiful cover of "Candy Says." Shoegaze could've never existed without the Velvet Underground's precedent, but "Candy Says" is among their least hazy tracks. So it's cool to hear reverby guitars all over the song. Below, hear My Transparent Eye's cover, as well as the Velvet Underground original.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

John Keek Shares New Single “somuchlove” With Mk.gee & Andrew Aged

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx – “dreaming in Raincoats 2” (Feat. Midwife’s Madeline Johnston)

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Release The Death Of Bunny Munro Soundtrack

December 19, 2025
New Music

Pinkshift – “Snow”

December 19, 2025
New Music

Worm – “Blackheart”

December 18, 2025
New Music

Jam City – “star 2” & “angels”

December 18, 2025