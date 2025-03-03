My Transparent Eye – “Candy Says” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

What's the best Velvet Underground? There's no bad answer to that question; any of the band's five studio LPs, other than the post-Lou Reed record Squeeze could qualify, and even that one has some tracks. But for my money, the answer is the Velvets' transportingly gorgeous 1969 self-titled album. That record's opening track "Candy Says," written in honor of Andy Warhol's late trans associate Candy Darling, feels like it could've come out yesterday, not 56 years ago. Just ask Brooklyn shoegaze duo My Transparent Eye.

My Transparent Eye played a Stereogum-presented Shower Curtain show last year, and they impressed the hell out of us with their single "Ghost" a few weeks ago. Now, My Transparent Eye have shared a blurry and beautiful cover of "Candy Says." Shoegaze could've never existed without the Velvet Underground's precedent, but "Candy Says" is among their least hazy tracks. So it's cool to hear reverby guitars all over the song. Below, hear My Transparent Eye's cover, as well as the Velvet Underground original.