Woods’ Jeremy Bradley Earl Shares Debut Solo Single “Let The Snow Fall”

For about two decades, Jeremy Bradley Earl has led the rambling, bucolic Brooklyn indie-folk band Woods. (If his name doesn't look familiar, that's probably because he hasn't always used the "Bradley.") Last year, Woods release the surprise EP Five More Flowers Now, Earl is setting off on his own, at least for now. Later this month, Earl will release a new solo EP called Four Songs, and he'll also head out on a run of solo dates. Those two endeavors represent his first time ever releasing music and playing shows under his own name.

Along with the EP announcement, Jeremy Bradley Earl has shared "Let The Snow Fall," his first-ever solo track. It's a tender and pretty work of lo-fi psychedelia that easily could've come out under the Woods name. It's got more piano than any Woods song I can remember. But if you like that band's spaced-out campfire boogie, then you will like this one.

At most of his upcoming solo shows, Kevin Bradley Earl will serve as co-headliner, along with former Lungfish leader Dan Higgs. Those shows should be cool. Below, check out "Let The Snow Fall," the Four Songs tracklist, and Earl's tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Days Turn Around"

02 "Let The Snow Fall"

03 I Know A Better Place"

04 "Deep Water For Ed"

TOUR DATES:

3/20-21 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s *

3/22 - Providence, RI @ AS220 *

3/23 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House *

3/24 - Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room *

3/25 - Portland, ME @ Space 538 *

3/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fist Unitarian Side Chapel, early & late shows *

3/28 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

3/29-30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *

4/14 - Paris, France @ Le Point Ephémère

4/17 - Barcelona, Spain @ Laut

4/20 -Lisbon, Portugal @ Musicbox

4/22 -London, UK @ Lexington

* with Daniel Higgs

The Four Songs EP is out 3/21 on Woodsist.