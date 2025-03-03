Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Webbed Wing – “Come On”

11:58 AM EST on March 3, 2025

The great Pennsylvania post-hardcore band Superheaven broke up soon after the release of their 2015 sophomore album Ours Is Chrome, and co-leaders Taylor Madison and Jake Clarke went on to start the new band Webbed Wing. Webbed Wing have put out a lot of great records, including the 2024 LP Vol. III. While they were making those new records, Superheaven became unlikely gold-selling online cult heroes. They've gotten back together, and their new self-titled album is coming next month. But Madison and Clarke aren't done with Webbed Wing, and that duo has a new single out today.

"Come On," released without a lot of advance warning, is a bleary and euphoric power-pop banger. There seems to be a distinct divide now between the crushing, contemplative Superheaven songs and the bright, peppy Webbed Wing ones. "Come On" has a jangly sha-la-la riff and a tremendous chorus, and it falls squarely on the Webbed Wing side of the equation. It's a great song. Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

John Keek Shares New Single “somuchlove” With Mk.gee & Andrew Aged

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx – “dreaming in Raincoats 2” (Feat. Midwife’s Madeline Johnston)

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Release The Death Of Bunny Munro Soundtrack

December 19, 2025
New Music

Pinkshift – “Snow”

December 19, 2025
New Music

Worm – “Blackheart”

December 18, 2025
New Music

Jam City – “star 2” & “angels”

December 18, 2025