Webbed Wing – “Come On”

The great Pennsylvania post-hardcore band Superheaven broke up soon after the release of their 2015 sophomore album Ours Is Chrome, and co-leaders Taylor Madison and Jake Clarke went on to start the new band Webbed Wing. Webbed Wing have put out a lot of great records, including the 2024 LP Vol. III. While they were making those new records, Superheaven became unlikely gold-selling online cult heroes. They've gotten back together, and their new self-titled album is coming next month. But Madison and Clarke aren't done with Webbed Wing, and that duo has a new single out today.

"Come On," released without a lot of advance warning, is a bleary and euphoric power-pop banger. There seems to be a distinct divide now between the crushing, contemplative Superheaven songs and the bright, peppy Webbed Wing ones. "Come On" has a jangly sha-la-la riff and a tremendous chorus, and it falls squarely on the Webbed Wing side of the equation. It's a great song. Listen below.