The Armed Are Opening For Bernie Sanders In Michigan

Detroit experimental hardcore collective the Armed, one of the greatest live bands in the world, had to cancel their tour last year due to economic difficulties. Fortunately, it's a lot more affordable to perform in your home state, and the band just signed on for what should be a wild spectacle: They're the opening act for a Bernie Sanders rally at a local high school.

Sanders, the progressive Democratic senator, will be bringing his righteous crusade against oligarchy to Lincoln High School in Warren, MI this Saturday, March 8. As indicated on the flier the band posted to Instagram, doors open at 2:30 p.m. ET, the Armed will perform at 3 p.m., and a program of speakers will commence at 4 p.m. A lot of politically engaged Michiganders are about to have their minds blown. RSVP here, and for God's sake, please remember to refract.