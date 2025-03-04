Best Friends Forever 2025 Lineup Has Reunions Of Minus The Bear, Texas Is The Reason, Knapsack, & More

The Las Vegas emo and punk nostalgia festival Best Friends Forever has announced the lineup for its second year. Taking place Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, again at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, BFF ‘25 will feature reunions from the long-dormant bands Minus The Bear (playing Menos El Oso), Texas Is The Reason, Knapsack, Hey Mercedes, Marietta, and Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate).

It'll also include the first shows in three years from These Arms Are Snakes, Elliott, and Snowing. Rilo Kiley and Kind Of Like Spitting, who recently announced upcoming reunion shows, will be there as well. On the other hand, it'll serve as a farewell show for Mineral. And two acts are a mystery for now, with only question marks on the poster; one of them will headline.

The rest of the announced bands are Jawbreaker, Cursive playing Domestica and The Ugly Organ, Pedro The Lion celebrating 30 years of being a group, Bear Vs. Shark playing Terrorhawk, Superchunk, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Tigers Jaw, Wednesday, Rival Schools, Narrow Head, the Appleseed Cast, Hey Mercedes, Mates Of State, J. Robbins Plays Burning Airlines, Pity Sex, Oakwood, Speedy Ortiz, Ozma, Midrift, February, Knumears, Prize Horse, awakebutstillinbed, Crochet, and Tiger Bike.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday (March 5) at 10 a.m. PST. Find more information here.