I’m With Her Announce New Album Wild And Clear And Blue: Hear “Ancient Light”

After forming in 2014, I’m With Her — the folk trio of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins — released their debut full-length See You Around in 2018. The band is announcing its long-awaited follow-up today, titled Wild And Clear And Blue. The lead single and opening track "Ancient Light" is out now.
“We started playing around with this riff in a Silverlake bungalow in October of 2022," the group says. "We were still at the beginning of writing this album, and as these images of joyful melancholy floated towards us, we found ourselves reaching for them in a free-flowing way that felt wholly new to us, yet completely natural. This song is a journey, and (producer) Josh Kaufman encouraged us to open the song up and let it breathe. ‘Ancient Light’ sets the tone for the entire album, communing with our past and future selves.”
I'm With Her are also announcing a slew of tour dates in addition to their previously announced co-headlining shows with Iron & Wine. Check those out below along with the "Ancient Light" music video.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Ancient Light"
02 "Wild And Clear And Blue"
03 "Sisters Of The Night Watch"
04 "Different Rocks, Different Hills"
05 "Standing On The Fault Line"
06 "Mother Eagle (Sing Me Alive)"
07 "Only Daughter"
08 "Find My Way To You"
09 "Strawberry Moonrise"
10 "Year After Year"
11 "Rhododendron"
TOUR DATES:
04/25 - Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest
05/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/29 - London, UK @ Barbican
06/05 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/06 - Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater
06/07 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
06/08 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Venue TBA
06/10 - Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater
06/13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/14 - St. Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater
06/15 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre
06/17 - Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
06/19 - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
07/10 - Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts *
07/11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre *
07/12 - Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater *
07/13 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre *
07/15 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *
07/16 - Westport, CT @ Levitt Pavilion
07/18 - Oak Hill, NY @ Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
07/19 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point *
07/20 - Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *
07/21 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater *
07/23 - Richmond, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden *
07/24 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre *
07/25 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *
07/26 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
09/25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
09/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre
09/27 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
09/29 - Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic Performing Arts Center
10/01 - San Diego, CA @ Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego
10/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Venue TBA
10/03 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Campbell Hall
10/06 - Davis, CA @ Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts
10/08 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/09 - Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre
10/10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/11 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre
10/13 - Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts
10/14 - Aspen, CO @ Harris Concert Hall
10/15 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/04 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
11/05 - Toronto, ON @ Koerner Hall
11/07 - Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre Center
11/08 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre
11/09 - York, PA @ Venue TBA
11/11 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/12 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
11/14 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
11/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
11/16 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
*co-headline with Iron & Wine
Wild And Clear And Blue is out on 5/9 via Rounder. Pre-order it here.