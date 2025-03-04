I’m With Her Announce New Album Wild And Clear And Blue: Hear “Ancient Light”

After forming in 2014, I’m With Her — the folk trio of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins — released their debut full-length See You Around in 2018. The band is announcing its long-awaited follow-up today, titled Wild And Clear And Blue. The lead single and opening track "Ancient Light" is out now.

“We started playing around with this riff in a Silverlake bungalow in October of 2022," the group says. "We were still at the beginning of writing this album, and as these images of joyful melancholy floated towards us, we found ourselves reaching for them in a free-flowing way that felt wholly new to us, yet completely natural. This song is a journey, and (producer) Josh Kaufman encouraged us to open the song up and let it breathe. ‘Ancient Light’ sets the tone for the entire album, communing with our past and future selves.”

I'm With Her are also announcing a slew of tour dates in addition to their previously announced co-headlining shows with Iron & Wine. Check those out below along with the "Ancient Light" music video.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Ancient Light"

02 "Wild And Clear And Blue"

03 "Sisters Of The Night Watch"

04 "Different Rocks, Different Hills"

05 "Standing On The Fault Line"

06 "Mother Eagle (Sing Me Alive)"

07 "Only Daughter"

08 "Find My Way To You"

09 "Strawberry Moonrise"

10 "Year After Year"

11 "Rhododendron"

TOUR DATES:

04/25 - Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

05/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/29 - London, UK @ Barbican

06/05 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/06 - Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

06/07 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

06/08 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Venue TBA

06/10 - Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater

06/13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/14 - St. Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater

06/15 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre

06/17 - Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

06/19 - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

07/10 - Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts *

07/11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre *

07/12 - Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater *

07/13 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre *

07/15 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

07/16 - Westport, CT @ Levitt Pavilion

07/18 - Oak Hill, NY @ Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

07/19 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point *

07/20 - Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

07/21 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater *

07/23 - Richmond, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden *

07/24 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre *

07/25 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *

07/26 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

09/25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

09/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

09/27 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

09/29 - Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic Performing Arts Center

10/01 - San Diego, CA @ Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego

10/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Venue TBA

10/03 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Campbell Hall

10/06 - Davis, CA @ Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts

10/08 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/09 - Bellingham, WA @ Mount Baker Theatre

10/10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/11 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre

10/13 - Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts

10/14 - Aspen, CO @ Harris Concert Hall

10/15 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/04 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

11/05 - Toronto, ON @ Koerner Hall

11/07 - Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre Center

11/08 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

11/09 - York, PA @ Venue TBA

11/11 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/12 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

11/14 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

11/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

11/16 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

*co-headline with Iron & Wine

Wild And Clear And Blue is out on 5/9 via Rounder. Pre-order it here.