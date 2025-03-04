Graham Hunt – “I Just Need Enough”

Graham Hunt is back with his first new music since 2023's Try Not To Laugh, which was our Album Of The Week. Today, the Wisconsin-based indie musician is sharing "I Just Need Enough" alongside the news of his signing to Run For Cover.

"A friend and I were out walking and we ran into an old high school teacher of his," Hunt explains of the song. "He asked if I wanted a guitar, he didn’t play it and he thought someone should. He said every day is another bite out of the shit sandwich. This was the first riff I wrote on it. It’s a song about love but it’s not a love song."

There aren't many lyrics in the two-and-a-half-minute tune, but what's said is memorable: "The endearment you save for your bodega guy/ Can we extend it to the rest of the earth?" "I Just Need Enough" comes with a music video directed by Shannon Connor; watch below.

TOUR DATES:

04/02 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's *

04/03 - Detroit, MI @ Edgemen *

04/04 - Toronto, ON @ More Reality 2 *

04/05 - Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufs ^

04/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye ^

04/08 - Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts ^

04/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's ^

04/10 - Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

04/11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall ^

04/12 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Brass Rail #

* w/ Dazy

^ w/ Dazy, Liquid Mike

# w/ Liquid Mike