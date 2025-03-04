Lucius – “Impressions” (Feat. Madison Cunningham)

Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, the two leaders of the LA-via-Brooklyn band Lucius, have done a whole lot of collaborating in recent years. Onstage and on record, they've sung backup for people like the War On Drugs, Harry Styles, and Joni Mitchell. Later this spring, Lucius will release a new self-titled album, produced by band member Dan Molad. They've got some guests of their own on that one, including War On Drugs leader Adam Granduciel on early single "Old Tape." (They've also shared "Gold Rush," and that one has no guests.) Today, Lucius share the new LP's opening track, which pairs them up with LA singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham.

Madison Cunningham is an old-school folk-rocker who travels in some of the same circles as Lucius. Last year, she teamed up with Andrew Bird for Cunningham Bird, a full-length cover of Buckingham Nicks, the 1973 album that Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks released before joining Fleetwood Mac. On the new song "Impressions," Cunningham and Lucius sing some huge, layered harmonies over the kind of richly produced '70s rock that basically demands that I use the term "Fleetwood Mac" for the second time in this paragraph.

In a press release, Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe say, "We wrote 'Impressions' in Ethan Gruska’s home studio in Los Angeles. Together with Madi, we were exchanging ideas and feelings about the changes in our lives and how to reckon with them -- the choice as to what to keep with you, and what to let go of, as we grow and evolve, and the questioning of yourself when you’re living a life you don’t recognize anymore." Listen to "Impressions" below.

Lucius is out 5/2 on Fantasy Records.