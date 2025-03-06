The Ophelias – “Salome”

Last month, the Ophelias announced Spring Grove, their fourth LP and the first album produced by Julien Baker. "Cumulonimbus” served as an exquisite lead single, and today the indie rock band is getting mischevious with "Salome."

"Salome" is an earworm with driving guitars and an invigorating beat, and it's over way too soon. About the tune, leader Spencer Peppet explained:

“Salome" loosely follows the biblical story of (you guessed it) Salome, who danced for King Herod at his birthday celebration and was told she could ask for anything in return. She asked for the head of John the Baptist. While I personally have never facilitated someone’s beheading, I find the story and the way it has resonated with playwrights, filmmakers, and artists fascinating — a real depiction of "female biblical rage," as the TikTok girlies would say. The video is our campy camcorder take on that.

Watch the self-directed music video below.

Spring Grove is out 4/4 via their Get Better Records.