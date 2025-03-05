fantasy of a broken heart – “We Confront The Demon In Mysterious Ways”

Last spring we named lowercase enthusiasts and Water From Your Eyes bandmates fantasy of a broken heart a Band To Watch. We then presented their album release show for full-length debut Feats Of Engineering and dubbed them one of the best new bands of 2024, so it's fair to say we like them.

Today, ahead of their appearances at SXSW, the duo of Al Nardo and Bailey Wollowitz is announcing a new EP out next month called Chaos Practitioner. They're also sharing its lead single, which happens to be the closing track. "We Confront The Demon In Mysterious Ways" is a brisk and propulsive take on the band's quirky indie-pop sound. A statement from the band:

“We Confront the Demon in Mysterious Ways” is the centerpiece of the album and a confrontation with reality following all these songs about daydreaming. It’s brutally honest at times and hopefully conveys some truth that the ultimate battle is internal. Two lovers hit a perpetual wall and keep trying even though things aren’t getting better. The EP was recorded in Brooklyn, Mexico City, and Los Angeles; mostly at home perched on the couch or the floor. Our friend and fantastic engineer Nick Noneman who worked on Feats of Engineering had us in his studio for two days in which we worked with our friends Kaylee Stenberg (Ethel Cain) and Gabe Stout. Nick was a dear friend during the aforementioned quarantine times in Los Angeles and was present when the buds of some of these songs first developed. Also making her first appearance on fantasy recordings is Kelsea Feder (Blums), who currently plays keys in the live band and has been an essential part of this era of the group. The EP was mixed by Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes, This is Lorelei) and mastered by Ruben Radlauer (Model/Actriz). We’re lucky to have made the project with close friends in close quarters. It’s our most bedroom project to date and feels all the more personal by the nature in which it was recorded, mostly Al and I writing in the comfort of home or a hotel room on the road. We’re super excited about how it turned out.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Passion Clouds"

02 "Victory Path"

03 "Have A Nice Time Life" (Feat. Brutus VIII)

04 "Star Inside The Earth"

05 "Road Song" (Feat. Current Joys)

06 "We Confront The Demon In Mysterious Ways"

Chaos Practitioner is out 4/11 on Dots Per Inch.