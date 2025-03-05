Rhys Langston – “Ate The Tuning Fork While I Taxied In The Crepuscular” (Feat. Open Mike Eagle)

LA rappers Rhys Langston and Open Mike Eagle have always been adventurous in their approach to genre, and they make a fine pair on a new song out today. The evocatively titled "Ate The Tuning Fork While I Taxied In The Crepuscular" is the first single from Langston's forthcoming album Pale Black Negative. We don't have a release date or tracklist for that project yet, but what we do have is this blearily clever rap track with an uptempo four-on-the-floor beat.

Langston and Eagle triangulate a mood right away with some loopy airport banter. "The white zone is for loading emotional baggage only," Langston says. "The red zone is for dumping it onto others." Eagle adds, "Ah yeah, check your boarding passes. We are now about to board triple platinum double fudge. If you are not triple platinum double fudge, step to the rear and climb into the trashcan." From there it's half-sung, half-rapped verses that keep the flight motif going. It's a lot of fun and a lot to unpack. Listen below, and stick around for the Airplane! reference.