Weatherday – “Ripped Apart By Hands”

11:25 AM EST on March 5, 2025

Sputnik

The Swedish musician known as Sputnik makes lo-fi noise-pop under the name Weatherday, and they've become a word-of-mouth phenomenon through channels like RateYourMusic. Earlier this year, they did a long Stereogum interview with Eli Enis, a writer who's impressively attuned to internet cult artists like this one. Later this month, Sputnik will release the new Weatherday album Hornet Disaster, and we've posted the early songs "Angel," "Heartbeats," and "Tiara." Today, another Weatherday song appears before us.

Weatherday's latest number is "Ripped Apart By Hands," a loopy track that starts out in the freaked-out acoustic zone before layering in nervous electronics. In a press release, Sputnik says, "'Ripped Apart By Hands' shows the narrator in turmoil, being completely overwhelmed and fed up. The song's jagged instrumentation is supposed to chug at a pace that feels unwell, like it's about to break apart. The instruments change as the narrator bursts towards the end of the song, ending with a final chorus that shows how the familiar sounds different now. There seems to be relief, of some sort, at the end of the spectacle." Check it out below.

Hornet Disaster is out 3/19 on Topshelf.

