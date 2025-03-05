Skip to Content
King Hüsky – “Wish I Had A Dog”

12:40 PM EST on March 5, 2025

Kvelertak guitarist Vidar Landa has been kicking out surprisingly poppy rock tracks under the name King Hüsky ahead of his self-titled debut album, tapping into an entirely different side of Norwegian musical history. So far we've heard "Running" and "Lately I've Been Thinking Of Your Mother," and today we get "I Wish I Had A Dog." The song chugs along on a bed of fuzzed-out guitar chords as Landa sings gently about pets and personal contentment. "Do you feel free?" he intones near the end. "Are you happy?" It's giving Scandi-pop Strokes, and you can hear it below.

King Hüsky is out 5/9 via Hype City Music/Redeye Distribution.

