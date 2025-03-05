Skip to Content
Yaeji – “Pondeggi”

2:36 PM EST on March 5, 2025

Yaeji's last full-length project With A Hammer was among the Best Albums Of 2023. The Korea-born, New York-based artist's output since then has included the single "booboo," the Teddy Geiger collab "Pink Ponies" (no affiliation with Chappell Roan), and the Girl Talk/T-Pain joint "Believe In Ya." Today, Yaeji returns with the solo single "Pondeggi."

Deriving its name from the Korean street food beondegi, "Pondeggi" turns hand claps into a funky, danceable, trap-like beat. Lyrically, it touches on the idea of using art as an outlet in toiling times, watching the revolution happen in real time on social media. "Little by little the truth becomes clear/ Whether you like it or not, it'll appear," Yaeji murmurs in her whispery vocals, slipping in a few Korean lines. "Keep scrolling 'til you're rolling in passive."

Watch Andrew Thomas Huang's delightfully wacky music video for "Pondeggi" below.

