Lucy Railton Announces New Solo Cello Album Blue Veil

If you like your chamber music to be dense, droning, and dissonant, you're probably a big fan of Lucy Railton. The British cellist and composer — who has worked with titans like Kali Malone and Stephen O’Malley, Phill Niblock, Laurel Halo, and Patti Smith — today announces Blue Veil, her first ever album of solo cello recordings. Recorded at Église du Saint-Esprit in Paris, it's coming in April via Ideologic Organ. "Phase III," a preview track out now, is a nine-minute plunge into a haunted meditative state, and I mean that in the best way. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Phase I"

02 "Phase II"

03 "Phase III"

04 "Phase IV"

05 "Phase V"

06 "Phase VI"

07 "Phase VII"

TOUR DATES:

03/07 - Montreal, QC @ OK LÀ @ Quai 5160

03/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ars Nova Workshop @ Solar Myth

03/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

03/15 - Chicago, IL @ The Renaissance Society @ Bond Chapel

03/20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Lab

03/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Black Editions & Angel City Arts @ 2220 Arts + Archives

04/09 - Paris, FR @ Les Inspirations Visibles at Eglise du Saint-Esprit, Paris “Blue Veil” album release

Blue Veil is out 4/18 via Ideologic Organ.