Lucy Railton Announces New Solo Cello Album Blue Veil

If you like your chamber music to be dense, droning, and dissonant, you're probably a big fan of Lucy Railton. The British cellist and composer — who has worked with titans like Kali Malone and Stephen O’Malley, Phill Niblock, Laurel Halo, and Patti Smith — today announces Blue Veil, her first ever album of solo cello recordings. Recorded at Église du Saint-Esprit in Paris, it's coming in April via Ideologic Organ. "Phase III," a preview track out now, is a nine-minute plunge into a haunted meditative state, and I mean that in the best way. Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Phase I"
02 "Phase II"
03 "Phase III"
04 "Phase IV"
05 "Phase V"
06 "Phase VI"
07 "Phase VII"
TOUR DATES:
03/07 - Montreal, QC @ OK LÀ @ Quai 5160
03/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ars Nova Workshop @ Solar Myth
03/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records
03/15 - Chicago, IL @ The Renaissance Society @ Bond Chapel
03/20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Lab
03/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Black Editions & Angel City Arts @ 2220 Arts + Archives
04/09 - Paris, FR @ Les Inspirations Visibles at Eglise du Saint-Esprit, Paris “Blue Veil” album release
Blue Veil is out 4/18 via Ideologic Organ.