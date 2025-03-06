Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Paco Cathcart – “Bottleneck Blues”

12:20 PM EST on March 6, 2025

Paco Cathcart has recorded over 50 albums under the moniker the Cradle, but today the native New Yorker is announcing their first album under their own name. Down On Them is slated for release in May on Wharf Cat, and the lead single "Bottleneck Blues" is a serene preview.

"When I moved to Crown Heights in 2014 and found myself a forty minute bike ride from Rockaway Beach, I learned a few things," Cathcart explains, continuing:

One is that to the people in the neighborhoods on the city’s coasts, New York is still a maritime town — a swimming town, a fishing town, a town where you see seagulls among the pigeons and where the air tastes salty. Having grown up in Williamsburg — by the East River, but far from the Atlantic — my exposure to the ocean as a kid consisted of the occasional trip to the Coney Island boardwalk and visits to my Abuela’s house in Florida.

This shore-bound city-around-a-city, where I found a distinct, brinier New York, has fascinated me and drawn me back over and over to swim and explore for the last decade- Dead Horse Bay, Fort Tilden, Jamaica Bay, the bike paths winding through the marshes by Canarsie Park, the many beaches. The spots are myriad and deep. In these places I find a sense of emptiness and openness that is rare in the big city, where the claustrophobic bottleneck blues will get you every time.

Down On Them features bassist Miriam Elhajli, keyboardist Ellie Shannon, and drummer Bailey Wollowitz (fantasy of a broken heart, Water From Your Eyes). Check out "Bottleneck Blues" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Your Reflection"
02 "Bottleneck Blues"
03 "Cry On Command"
04 "O, Joy"
05 "Ella Viva Sola"
06 "TM Joint"
07 "Gender Neutral"
08 "Can't Recall My Dreams"
09 "Something Moving In The Dark"
10 "Pale Grey Light"
11 "Just Love You"
12 "Invasive Species"

Down On Them is out 5/2 via Wharf Cat.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025
New Music

Bernice – “Poisson Noël”

December 20, 2025
New Music

John Keek Shares New Single “somuchlove” With Mk.gee & Andrew Aged

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx – “dreaming in Raincoats 2” (Feat. Midwife’s Madeline Johnston)

December 19, 2025