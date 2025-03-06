Off The Wall With Voice Of Baceprot

For Voice Of Baceprot, mere existence is an act of disruption. The all-female trio from the small Indonesian village of Singajaya has made waves in the world of heavy music all while wearing hijabs and performing songs with lyrics in Sundanese. Last summer they became the first Indonesian band to play Glastonbury and now they’re ambassadors for a new Warped Tour-inspired capsule from Vans releasing today.

This second Premium Old Skool Music Collection drop of the year reimagines the shoe’s classic checkerboard, flame prints, and two tone colorways in celebration of the incendiary, non-conformist spirit of Y2K trailblazers. Like punk teens at the suburban stops of Warped Tour, VOB found solace in their corner of the world through Vans’ iconography.

In Singajaya, everyone knew Vans, and more importantly, everyone wanted them. “We noticed that many bands were wearing Vans, and they looked incredibly cool,” the band (vocalist/guitarist Firda Marsya Kurnia, bassist Widi Rahmawati, and drummer Euis Sitti Aisah) tells Stereogum. “That was the moment when it started to sink in — wearing Vans and just a simple t-shirt could instantly make us look like a ‘real band.’”

For VOB, the sneaker has also been a symbol of self-expression, something that was not always easy for them to find. “There were a lot of expectations about how we should dress, act, and even how to think,” they say. “That’s why we choose music to express ourselves and break free from limitations. Every note we played was a statement, proving that passion has no boundaries, no matter where you come from.”

With a name that translates to “voice of noisy” in Sudanese, Voice Of Baceprot embrace the Old Skool’s punk origins and Vans’ Off The Wall mindset. To the band that means “breaking barriers, expressing ourselves fearlessly through our music, and refusing to conform,” they say. “We grew up with various stereotypes but we chose to face them upright. We believe in ourselves to keep going, keep creating without losing our character. Just like the Off The Wall spirit.”

The new Premium Old Skool capsule honors the same DIY spirit that VOB cultivated in the halls of their Madrasah Tsanawiyah (Islamic junior high school). Since their formation in 2014, they’ve sought through their music to inspire others to break free from social expectations and embrace who they truly are. “It's not just about us,” the group adds. “It's about creating a movement where the next generation feels empowered to speak up, stand out, and live unapologetically.”

Below check out VOB's latest single "Mighty Island" and some shots of them rocking the '90s-2000s Warped Tour-inspired capsule that's available now at vans.com.