Stereogum Presents The Ballad Of Wallis Island Screenings In NY & LA

Stereogum is partnering with Focus Features for free screenings of the new film The Ballad Of Wallis Island in New York and Los Angeles next month. Directed by James Griffiths, the comedy follows Charles (Tim Key), an eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island and dreams of getting his favorite musicians, McGwyer Mortimer (Tom Basden & Carey Mulligan) back together. His fantasy turns into reality when the bandmates and former lovers accept his invitation to play a private show at his home on Wallis Island. Old tensions resurface as Charles tries desperately to salvage his dream gig.

The screenings of The Ballad Of Wallis Island will take place at NYC's AMC Kips Bay and LA's AMC City Walk on April 2, both at 7PM local time. RSVP below before March 30 at noon ET for these early viewings. Space is limited! We'll email you a day or two before the event to confirm you (and a +1 if you want) are listed. By signing up you agree to receive future editions of Stereogum's delightful weekly newsletter, but you can unsubscribe later if you don't like it (unlikely). The Ballad Of Wallis Island opens in select theaters on March 28, everywhere April 18.

UPDATE: The submission form is now closed. You will be sent an email confirming your RSVP before the screening. Due to the overwhelming number of submissions, both screenings will be first-come-first-served — arrive early to ensure you get a seat.