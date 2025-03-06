Teen Mortgage – “Party”

Maryland-via-UK rock band Teen Mortgage are a duo who take influence from the satanic panic of the '80s. Their debut album Devil Ultrasonic Dream arrives next month, and today, they're sharing the fired-up single "Party."

"Party" is an ode to debauchery, but Teen Mortgage use that hedonism to contrast the state of the country: "But I don’t wanna be a part of no war machine/ Got me forced to work but I’m born to party." Frontman James Guile further explains in a press release: "Devil Ultrasonic Dream is about realizing a fantasy that Christian fascists don’t understand or want you to have. The devil -- Satan -- has always been a symbol of counterculture.”

Watch D’ana Bugs' retro video for "Party" below, where you'll also find the album's prior single "Box."

Devil Ultrasonic Dream is out 4/11 via Roadrunner.