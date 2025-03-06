Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Teen Mortgage – “Party”

10:28 AM EST on March 6, 2025

Maryland-via-UK rock band Teen Mortgage are a duo who take influence from the satanic panic of the '80s. Their debut album Devil Ultrasonic Dream arrives next month, and today, they're sharing the fired-up single "Party."

"Party" is an ode to debauchery, but Teen Mortgage use that hedonism to contrast the state of the country: "But I don’t wanna be a part of no war machine/ Got me forced to work but I’m born to party." Frontman James Guile further explains in a press release: "Devil Ultrasonic Dream is about realizing a fantasy that Christian fascists don’t understand or want you to have. The devil -- Satan -- has always been a symbol of counterculture.”

Watch D’ana Bugs' retro video for "Party" below, where you'll also find the album's prior single "Box."

Devil Ultrasonic Dream is out 4/11 via Roadrunner.

Jimmy Fontaine

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025
New Music

Bernice – “Poisson Noël”

December 20, 2025
New Music

John Keek Shares New Single “somuchlove” With Mk.gee & Andrew Aged

December 19, 2025
New Music

Nyxy Nyx – “dreaming in Raincoats 2” (Feat. Midwife’s Madeline Johnston)

December 19, 2025