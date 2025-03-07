Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Gelo (LiAngelo Ball) Shares His Second Single, The GloRilla Collab “Can You Please”

8:40 AM EST on March 7, 2025

Unlike his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball never made it to the NBA. But unlike LiAngelo, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball never made an out-of-nowhere viral rap hit. At the top of 2025, LiAngelo Ball, rapping under the name Gelo, released "Tweaker," a weirdly perfect pastiche of early-'00s Louisiana rap. It's one of the catchiest songs that the year has given us yet, and I'm nowhere near sick of it yet. "Tweaker" crossed over to the Hot 100, went gold, got a pretty-great Lil Wayne remix, and earned Gelo a big Def Jam deal. Now, his second single is out.

The "Tweaker" video came out a little after the song, and it's got Gelo in there with his two famous brothers. At the end of the clip, we hear a brief snippet of another song, which sounds like a strip-club take on the "Tweaker" formula. That song is here now. It's called "Can You Please," and it features GloRilla, someone who's shown exactly what to do after you rocket to fame on the back of a viral rap hit. I guess she's his Memphis twin. They sound great together. Gelo has hit on a style, a deep-voiced singsong slide over lo-fi, bleepy, straightforward beats. It's hard to make too many projections based on two tracks, but he's got something. This song is good! Listen below.

"Can You Please" is out now on Def Jam. I'm kinda fuckin' with it. Show me some more.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025
New Music

Bad History Month – “The Fighters” (Dust From 1000 Years Cover)

December 22, 2025
New Music

BEA1991 – “Almost A Lover”

December 21, 2025