Gelo (LiAngelo Ball) Shares His Second Single, The GloRilla Collab “Can You Please”

Unlike his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball never made it to the NBA. But unlike LiAngelo, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball never made an out-of-nowhere viral rap hit. At the top of 2025, LiAngelo Ball, rapping under the name Gelo, released "Tweaker," a weirdly perfect pastiche of early-'00s Louisiana rap. It's one of the catchiest songs that the year has given us yet, and I'm nowhere near sick of it yet. "Tweaker" crossed over to the Hot 100, went gold, got a pretty-great Lil Wayne remix, and earned Gelo a big Def Jam deal. Now, his second single is out.

The "Tweaker" video came out a little after the song, and it's got Gelo in there with his two famous brothers. At the end of the clip, we hear a brief snippet of another song, which sounds like a strip-club take on the "Tweaker" formula. That song is here now. It's called "Can You Please," and it features GloRilla, someone who's shown exactly what to do after you rocket to fame on the back of a viral rap hit. I guess she's his Memphis twin. They sound great together. Gelo has hit on a style, a deep-voiced singsong slide over lo-fi, bleepy, straightforward beats. It's hard to make too many projections based on two tracks, but he's got something. This song is good! Listen below.

"Can You Please" is out now on Def Jam. I'm kinda fuckin' with it. Show me some more.