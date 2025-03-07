Record Setter – “Peace In A Memory”

Maybe Record Setter should change their name to Record Maker because they finally made a record. In 2020, the searing, dramatic Austin screamo voyagers released their full-length debut I Owe You Nothing and became a Stereogum Band To Watch. Since then, they haven't made a lot of music -- a couple of tracks on a 2022 split 7" with Home Is Where, another one on Jeremy Bolm's massive 2023 screamo compilation Balladeers, Redefined, nothing else. But next month, Record Setter will be back with a new EP.

In April, Record Setter will release the new five-song project Evoke Invoke, produced by bandleader Judy Mitchell. Along with that announcement, they've shared one new song, a heavy and intense one called "Peace In A Memory." The music alternates between soothing and abrasive, and the lyrics are all about attending a friend's funeral and trying to understand the loss. It gets raw and specific: "When your stepfather got up to speak but couldn't, I felt something in me change, and I saw him as pathetic." Below, listen to that song and check out the Evoke Invoke tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Welcome"

02 "Lost Within"

03 "Peace In A Memory"

04 "Life In Regret"

05 "Seven Eyes"

06 "Hereditary"

The Evoke Invoke EP is out 4/4.