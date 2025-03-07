Froglord – “Sweet Emotion” (Aerosmith Cover)

Skip to Content
11:19 AM EST on March 7, 2025

It's like Magnolia up in here with so many frogs raining down upon the underground rock world. We've been over this, but in case you missed it, this year's release calendar includes records from Frog, Frog Eyes, FROGG., and Frog Prog, plus fish narc's album frog song. And then there's Froglord, the Bristol doom metal crew, whose album Metamorphosis is dropping on the first Friday of May.

Metamorphosis includes prior single "Herman," and it ends, surprisingly and delightfully, with a cover of Aerosmith's 1975 hard rock classic "Sweet Emotion," a song that is now 50 years old. Out today, Froglord's take on the track is relatively faithful, but they've definitely put their twist on it, adding some more dissonant notes and subbing out Steven Tyler's vocals for demonic rasps and ogre-like bellows. Check out the video below.

Metamorphosis is out 5/2.

