Steady Holiday – “Seasonal Optimism”

It's about to be spring-forward weekend, which means we're about to have a whole lot more sunlight in our lives. That fucking rules. It's a a great day to release a new song called "Seasonal Optimism," and that's what Steady Holiday just did today. Steady Holiday is the fuzzy indie-rock project from the LA musician Dre Babinski, and her most recent album Newfound Oxygen came out back in 2023. She's back with a new song today, and her timing is perfect.

"Seasonal Optimism" is the casually catchy new song from Steady Holiday. It sparkles and jangles and generally gives off good feelings, even if it's mostly about missing the nice weather that we're hopefully about to get. In the Isaac Ravishankara-directed video, Dre Babinski does her best to put together some furniture, and we all know that struggle. Check it out below.