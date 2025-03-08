Fyre Fest 2 Books Former NFL Player As First Performer

Last week tickets to the second Fyre Fest went on sale despite the purported host island saying the event does not exist. The festival has now revealed its first performer: Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The event is slated to happen on Isla Mujeres in Mexico from May 30 to June 2. “Ayo, this is AB and I’ll be performing at Fyre Fest part 2 in Mexico on May 30. Be there or be square,” Brown — whose rapper name is AB — said in a video. “Make sure you put that shit on.”

Festival organizers reportedly told TMZ that several artists are booked for 2025, and Fyre co-founder Billy McFarland confirmed to Stereogum that Brown is indeed on the lineup. Brown's biggest song is 2022's "Put That Shit On" and he performed at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash and Rolling Loud Miami that year. He was also was on The Masked Singer in 2019.

McFarland served three and a half years of a six year sentence for defrauding investors and vendors of the original 2017 Fyre Fest, getting out early in 2022. Two documentaries about the disastrous festival were released in 2019.

UPDATE: On Saturday, McFarland teased the potential bookings of 42 Dugg and Kaash Paige, posting screengrabs of FaceTimes with those artists from the Fyre Festival Instagram.