Keith Richards Receives Inaugural Connecticut Governor’s Award, New Library Card

On Wednesday (March 5), Keith Richards became the inaugural recipient of Connecticut’s Governor’s Award of Excellence. The Rolling Stones guitarist was recognized for his contributions enriching Connecticut’s cultural and civic life in a ceremony at the Westport Library.

Connecticut First Lady Ann Lamont presented Richards — who moved with his family to the nearby town of Weston in the early ‘90s — with the award. “I’d like to say thank you to you all, and thank you to the state of Connecticut,” Richards said, per The Westport Library. “You kind of get lost for words with something like this around your neck. I’ve been here for 40 years, and it’s been a great place for me. I brought the kids up here. When the kids were young, I said, I have to get the kids out of New York City before they don’t get any fresh air at all. So, we moved up here, and ever since, we’ve had a great life. … I’m incredibly happy about everything, especially things like this, because you don’t get them every day.”

“This is a great building, a wonderful library, which even I didn’t know the full extent of,” said Richards, who wrote two books: his memoir Life and the children's book Gus & Me: The Story Of My Granddad And My First Guitar. “As Bill was saying earlier, without our books, without knowing things, without knowing their special meaning — this isn’t movies, this is not someone drawing you images. This is a book, and you have the movie in your head. It’s very important that we keep our books unburnt.”

Governor Lamont also offered him the “Key to the State” as well as a newly minted Westport Library card. “I’ve been inspired by the Rolling Stones for more than 50 years, I hope you have as well,” the governor said. “Keith Richards is an amazing member of our community. We’re so proud that he’s here and I’m so proud to have the opportunity to give him this award of excellence.”

