Cross Record – “Led Through Life”

10:19 AM EDT on March 10, 2025

George Litchfield

Emily Cross, the UK-based musician who records under the name Cross Record, was a Stereogum Artist To Watch back in 2015, when we still used the term "Band To Watch" even when we were just talking about one person. In a couple of weeks, Cross will release Crush Me, the first new Cross Record album in six years. (She's also a member of Loma, so she didn't go quiet or anything.) Today, she shares a soft, minimal new track.

We've already posted the Crush Me singles "Charred Grass" and "God Fax." Emily Cross' new one is "Led Through Life," a hushed voice-and-piano piece about feeling the presence of some mysterious other force guiding your personal journey. In a press release, Cross says, "One possibility regarding our experience here is that we are being led by unseen forces, perhaps an alien species. I am without a body. I can still see, but there is no time, only space. I am engulfed, maybe abducted from a beach somewhere. Something always pulls me back to this life into this body, and I keep continuing on for now." Listen below.

Crush Me is out 3/21 on Ba Da Bing.

