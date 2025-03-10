Florist – “Moon, Sea, Devil”

Florist's new album Jellywish is just under a month away, and the folk band has been supplying us with some good teasers in the meantime. The record includes the singles “Have Heaven,” “This Was A Gift,” and "Gloom Designs," and today, Florist have shared another one called "Moon, Sea, Devil."

Expectedly pretty and delicate in its instrumentation, "Moon, Sea, Devil" is a poignant meditation on the human condition: "The earth is small but I’m lost in it/ Isn’t it all just a violent fit?" bandleader Emily Sprague ponders in its opening lines. She explains further in a press release:

“Moon, Sea, Devil” is about our multidimensional consciousness inside of earth bodies. In the years since our self-titled record, I started thinking more and more about who we (humans) are as a collective entity, influencing each other and the world around us with many small actions, emotions, and reactions. This song believes in the unseen worlds beside ours and suggests using that perspective to reach through the veils, creating a powerful tool for channeling greater empathy, love, and connection with others here in our humbling reality. To tap into our power as a species, create change for actual good, and make life better and more equal for all people, we must dare to take care of each other and oppose all that does not care for life on earth.

Listen to "Moon, Sea, Devil" below.

Jellywish is out 4/4 via Double Double Whammy.