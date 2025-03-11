Circuit Des Yeux – “Truth”

Haley Fohr, better known as art-pop artist Circuit Des Yeux, has been leading up to the release of her new album Halo On The Inside over the past few months with singles like "Canopy Of Eden," "Megaloner," and "God Dick." Before the full record arrives this Friday, Fohr has shared a final single called "Truth."

"Truth" sounds like something you might spin at a haunted club, all sorts of percussion and sound effects layering until the result is an enticing jumble of sound. Fohr says of the song:

If “Truth” were an object it would be a multi-faced geode that is in constant rotation. Its meaning is continually shifting and lending itself to the way the listener perceives it. The root of its creation comes from a vivid dream I had in 2015 while staying in Blackrock Territory just outside of Dublin, Ireland.

Watch Cuan Roche's eerie video for "Truth" below.

Halo On The Inside is out 3/14 via Matador.