Stream Winnipeg Indie Rockers Polygots’ Excellent Debut Album Artistes Anciens

When a trusted critic describes an album as "like the Replacements doing Yo La Tengo," that's an instant click from me. Such was the case today when Stereogum contributor Nina Corcoran shouted out Artistes Anciens, the debut album from Winnipeg rock band Polyglots.

Released last Friday, the record does have some of that ragtag 'Mats spirit, and it channels YLT in its extreme versatility. Polyglots live up to their name by covering a wide range of aesthetics: "No Living Left" reminds me of Elvis Costello's punchy, poppy punk songs, while "A Common Saying" evokes the scrappy indie-pop of Times New Viking (but with guitar solos) and "Distant Minds" is like Magnetic Fields' attempt at a Tears For Fears track. There are a lot of ways to prepare meat and potatoes, actually, and Polyglots have mastered several of them. Stream Artistes Anciens below.