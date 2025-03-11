Skip to Content
Gentle Leader XIV Announce New Album Joke In The Shadow: Hear “Fawning”

1:29 PM EDT on March 11, 2025

Gentle Leader XIV is an arty post-punk trio out of Ohio, composed of members Jeffrey Tucholski, Matt Hallaran, and Maria Jenkins. They've been working together for close to a decade now, and their new album Joke In The Shadow is due out in April. Today we get to hear its cool lead single "Fawning."

Per its Bandcamp notes, Joke In The Shadow "has the vibe of a lost Depeche Mode acetate found at an Ohio flea market, repackaged and resold to play as background for a yet to be made Lynchian remake of Terminator VIII." Big-budget sci-fi famously was not David Lynch's forte, but I understand the vision. "Fawning" has a sort of Julee Cruise dream-pop flair, bolstered by rollicking industrial drums. Check it out below along with the Joke In The Shadow tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Pig Dream"
02 "Fawning"
03 "Serve The End"
04 "Woman Walking"
05 "The Door"
06 "Joke In The Shadow"
07 "Reverser"
08 "Searchlight"
09 "Bomb Pop"
10 "Consequences"

Joke In The Shadow is out 4/18 via Feel It.

