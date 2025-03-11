Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

George Clinton Announces $100M Copyright Lawsuit At Apollo Theater Press Conference

6:47 PM EDT on March 11, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: George Clinton
attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

|Leon Bennett/Getty Images

George Clinton — who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in June — has filed a lawsuit against his former business partner Armen Boladian and his Bridgeport Music company. The Parliament-Funkadelic leader and funk legend accuses Boladian of fraudulently acquiring copyrights to about 90 percent of his catalog, and Clinton is suing for $100 million.

Clinton announced the lawsuit outside the Apollo Theater today at a press conference with his attorney Ben Crump. “I’m fighting for my life’s work and to ensure future generations of artists are treated fairly,” Clinton said. “When you're young and just starting out in the music industry, it's easy for others to take advantage of you. My eyes are wide open now, and I look forward to shining a light on the truth and exploitation of musicians.”

Along with Bridgeport Music, Clinton is also suing Westbound Records, Nine Records, Southfield Music and Eastbound Records. "For decades, George Clinton has shaped the sound of music and inspired generations of artists, yet he has been systematically deprived of the rights and royalties he rightfully deserves,” Crump said. “This lawsuit is about holding accountable those who have built their wealth by exploiting the creativity of Black artists. The fraudulent actions detailed in this lawsuit are as egregious as they are disheartening, and it is past time for these wrongs to be righted.”

The complaint alleges fraud, copyright infringement, and breach of fiduciary duty by wrongfully acquiring rights to Clinton’s music catalog and thusly denying him rightful ownership and decades of royalties. Other allegations include conversion and civil theft, fraud and constructive fraud, unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty, and negligence.

Variety, who obtained the suit, report that between 1982 and 1985 Boladian allegedly fabricated several versions of agreements designating additional rights to his catalog and added fake names and pseudonyms to copyright registrations to diminish shares in his royalties. Meanwhile, Boladian filed hundreds of lawsuits in 2001 against musicians who sampled Clinton's songs while not adding Clinton as a plaintiff, therefore not sharing any of the millions he received with Clinton.

Also in 2001, Clinton lost a copyright lawsuit against Boladian with the judge ruling that music written from 1976 to 1983 belonged to Boladian’s Bridgeport Music. Boladian lost a defamation suit against Clinton in 2021.

Boladian's Attorney Richard Busch told Variety: “This is just the latest in a series of lawsuits that Mr. Clinton has filed against Bridgeport and Armen Boladian over the last 30 years raising the same exact issues,” his statement reads. “He has lost each and every time, including in the very courthouse in which he has filed this latest lawsuit. We will obviously therefore be moving to dismiss this lawsuit and will be seeking sanctions.”

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Chuck Redd Cancels Kennedy Center Show To Protest Name Change, Venue Seeks $1 Million In Damages

December 27, 2025
News

Diplo’s Hanging Out With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now

December 27, 2025
News

Jane’s Addiction & Perry Farrell Reach Settlement, Lawsuits Dismissed

December 27, 2025
News

Could Stranger Things Give Butthole Surfers (Or The Replacements) Their Kate Bush Moment?

December 26, 2025
News

Don Bryant, R&B Great And “I Can’t Stand The Rain” Co-Writer, Dead At 83

December 26, 2025
News

The Cure’s Perry Bamonte Dead At 65

December 26, 2025