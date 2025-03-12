Haim – “Relationships”

Haim have been in teaser mode lately, seemingly building up to their first album since 2020's Women In Music Pt. III. (Has it really been five years? And did you remember it was nominated for Album Of The Year at the Grammys?) We still don't know much about the new LP, but a press release accompanying its lead single confirms an album is coming.

That single — out today after Haim spun it at a pop-up DJ night at the Hoxton, London nightclub Colours last weekend — is called "Relationships." Produced by Danielle Haim and Rostam Batmanglij, it's a return to the sleek genre-hybrid sounds of classic Haim, forgoing the scrappy and unkempt vibe they preferred on WIMPIII for a hip-hop beat and misty retro pop-R&B sounds. On Instagram, Rostam shared that the song began as a demo with Tobias Jesso Jr. back in 2017. Notably, a press release says this album's aesthetic is a contrast to "the forthcoming album's Rock sound" (capitalization theirs). The cover art seems to be a reference to a Nicole Kidman photo that became a meme.

On the last album, Danielle often seemed to be singing about a disintegrating romance. She has since broken up with longtime romantic partner (and frequent Haim co-producer) Ariel Rechtshaid, and "Relationships" appears to continue down that path of ambivalence. "I hear a voice in my head, and it keeps asking, 'Why am I in this relationship?'" she sings here, espousing a love/hate approach to romantic entanglements.

"Relationships" arrives with a video directed by Camille Summers-Valli, starring Haim and Queer actor Drew Starkey. Watch below.

Haim will play their first show since 2023 at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 27.