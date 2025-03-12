Lil Nas X – “Swish”

This week, Lil Nas X is on a one-single-per-day run. He dropped a bunch of tracks last year, and he's apparently building up to the release of a new album called Dreamboy. All of the singles that he's released this week have been sharp, catchy, and low-stakes. They've all had Barbie-doll-looking cover art and videos where he performs against a plain white background. Today, the streak continues.

After releasing the singles "Dreamboy" and "Big Dummy!," Lil Nas X has a new one called "Swish" today. It's a an Auto-Tuned sing-rap song about wanting to make sure you hit your metaphorical shot. Musically, this doesn't have quite as much distinct personality as the best Lil Nas X tracks, but he's got verve and swagger even when he's doing Travis Scott-type stuff. Check it out below.