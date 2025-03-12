Skip to Content
Lucy Dacus – “Talk”

12:06 PM EDT on March 12, 2025

Lucy Dacus' new album Forever Is A Feeling, the follow-up to her 2021 album Home Video and her first album since her band boygenius got Grammys-level big, arrives at the end of this month. We've heard a lot of it already with the singles “Ankles,” “Limerence,” “Best Guess,” and she played a bunch of unreleased songs at a church in Brooklyn last month. Today Dacus has shared another single called "Talk."

"Talk" reminds me of boygenius at their rockiest, backed by a beefy electric guitar chug that gradually gets noisier. But even when the fuzz really takes over, Dacus' smooth vocals come out on top: "Why can't we talk anymore?/ We used to talk for hours/ Do I make you nervous or bored?" Ouch!

Earlier this week Dacus also shared the Forever Is A Feeling tracklist on Instagram, with accompanying illustrations by Nicole Smith. There's a duet with her pal Hozier; she's previously announced that the record will feature Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch, and Melina Duterte, but I guess they're just in the background.

Listen to "Talk" and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Calliope Prelude"
02 "Big Deal"
03 "Ankles"
04 "Limerance"
05 "Modigliani"
06 "Talk"
07 "For Keeps"
08 "Forever Is A Feeling"
09 "Come Out"
10 "Best Guest"
11 "Bullseye" (With Hozier)
12 "Most Wanted Man"
13 "Lost Time"

Forever Is A Feeling is out 3/28 via Geffen Records.

