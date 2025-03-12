Mclusky – “people person”

It's been 21 years since the bleakly funny Welsh noise-rock greats Mclusky released their last album, but that's about to change. Mclusky got back together in 2020, and they raised money for a long-delayed US tour by releasing a four-song EP. Now, Mclusky are getting ready to release the reunion LP the world is still here and so are we. Today, they share an absolutely deranged new track with an even-more-deranged video.

We've already heard the excellently titled "way of the exploding dickhead," the lead single from the new LP, as well as "unpopular parts of a pig" and "the digger you deep," two EP tracks that'll reappear on the world is still here and so are we. Now, Mclusky have hit us with the frantic, grinding "People Person," on which Andrew Falkous insists that he's "a normal man" and "not a people person." In a press release, Falkous says, "'people person' is the song that gave me tinnitus, so asking me about it is really cruel. It's probably about being overwhelmed by the world because that's what all of our songs are about."

In the Remy Lamont-directed "People Person" video, a relatively normal and antiseptic workplace turns into a state of nature, or maybe into a Dudley Boyz match. It gets really, really bloody. There is one part that will make you instinctively grab your mouth, as if to protect your tongue. Check it out below.

the world is still here and so are we is out 5/9 on Ipecac Recordings