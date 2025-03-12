Skip to Content
Thanya Iyer – “I am here now”

10:49 AM EDT on March 12, 2025

Monse Muro

I tell you what: I just had a stressful-ass morning. One of my cats had to go to the vet, and she did not want to get into that cat carrier. Motherfucker clawed the shit out of me like she was Freddy Kruger. Got my mood all jacked up. So I really needed to hear a song like "I am here now" this morning. If you're looking for something that might help chill you out, this should do the trick.

The song comes to us from the Montreal musician Thanya Iyer, who's got a new album called TIDE/TIED coming next month. We've already heard the lead single "Low Tides." "I am here now" is the LP's opening track, and it casts a spell. It's a rapturous six-minute zone-out that layers synths and saxophones all over each other to blissful effect. The Bucky Illingworth-directed video has a lot of sun and choreography, and it would make a pretty good recruitment tool if Iyer was trying to start a cult. Here's what she says about it:

"I am here now" is a meditation on presence -- on coming back into connection with ourselves and the world around us when everything is on fire. It's a mantra on staying open and engaged, moving through discomfort, slowing down, loving our bodies, and finding joy. For me, this song is deeply tied to my experience with chronic pain and the forces in the world that attempt to sever our connection to our bodies -- How do we come back into conversation with our bodies and the stories they carry? Through it all, we find new ways to listen, to love, to awaken.

Check it out below.

TIDE/TIED is out 4/30 on Topshelf.

