Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Étienne de Crécy – “Rising Soul” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

1:03 PM EDT on March 12, 2025

Damon Albarn pops up on the new single from veteran French DJ-producer Étienne de Crécy, whose new album Warm Up drops this Friday. On "Rising Soul," the Blur/Gorillaz mastermind lends his venerable voice to a subtly insistent midtempo pop song, emitting textured warbles all over de Crécy's regal flourishes and guitar arpeggios. If you like Blur tracks like "Out Of Time" and Gorillaz songs like "On Melancholy Hill," you'll probably dig this too. The "Rising Soul" video, directed by Étienne and Marie de Crécy, stars dancer Marie Louise Hertog. Watch below.

Warm Up is out 3/14 via Pixadelic. It also features Kero Kero Bonito, Caroline Rose, Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor, Peter von Poehl, Frank Leone, Olivia Merilahti, Sports, and Sugar Pit.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025