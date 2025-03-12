Étienne de Crécy – “Rising Soul” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

Damon Albarn pops up on the new single from veteran French DJ-producer Étienne de Crécy, whose new album Warm Up drops this Friday. On "Rising Soul," the Blur/Gorillaz mastermind lends his venerable voice to a subtly insistent midtempo pop song, emitting textured warbles all over de Crécy's regal flourishes and guitar arpeggios. If you like Blur tracks like "Out Of Time" and Gorillaz songs like "On Melancholy Hill," you'll probably dig this too. The "Rising Soul" video, directed by Étienne and Marie de Crécy, stars dancer Marie Louise Hertog. Watch below.

Warm Up is out 3/14 via Pixadelic. It also features Kero Kero Bonito, Caroline Rose, Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor, Peter von Poehl, Frank Leone, Olivia Merilahti, Sports, and Sugar Pit.