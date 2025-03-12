SZA Plays Catwoman In State Farm Commercial, Talks Kendrick Tour On Kimmel

Right now, a great many things are happening in the SZAverse. SZA was a huge star before this year started, but 2025 has been an especially busy year for her. She finally released Lana, her long-promised SOS deluxe edition. "Luther," SZA's collaboration with old friend Kendrick Lamar, is sitting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this very moment. SZA took part in Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime Show, and she'll soon head out on a stadium tour with Kendrick. She made her cinematic debut alongside Keke Palmer in the very fun buddy comedy One Of Them Days. And now, she's Catwoman in a new State Farm commercial.

Look, you don't like State Farm commercials. I don't like State Farm commercials. But State Farm commercials appear to be a fact of life, and if they have to exist, then they might as well have SZA putting on the vinyl catsuit. The latest State Farm ad is based on the idea that Jason Bateman would not make a good Batman, and SZA is one of the villains in there. Despite her previously-established gymnastic skills, it seems like she did not do her own stunts in this. Also, Kai Cenat is there. Whatever. It's fine. Watch it below, if you must.

SZA was also a guest on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live. She didn't perform. Instead, she chatted with Jimmy Kimmel. She told a story about a recent trip in which she "was doing research about, like, the resurgence of crocodile population in Costa Rica," which sounds like it came from the Madame Web trailer. She also discusses her love of bugs and says a few things about the upcoming tour with Kendrick Lamar. She says the shows won't have much to do with their Super Bowl performance: "We're doing a new thing. We're doing a fun thing... We're both just kind of throwing all the paint at the wall. This is both of our first stadiums, for the two of us, so we have to pretty much go insane."

SZA describes Kendrick as a solitary type because he's "a wizard... He's doing the Merlin, the whole Sheboygan backstage and getting us ready to take off and levitate." She also played dumb about the idea that Drake might show up to the Toronto show. She's very charming! Here's the interview:

In other news, SZA's SOS has a chance to break an obscure but longstanding chart record next week.