Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Preview The New Elephant 6 Archival EP From Olivia Tremor Control & Elf Power Songwriters

10:10 AM EDT on March 13, 2025

In November, Elephant 6 co-founder and Olivia Tremor Control member Will Cullen Hart tragically passed away. Before his death, he had been working on new music with Andrew Rieger of Elf Power. Today, that material is being previewed.

Leap Through Poisoned Air is a four-track EP, arriving in May through Orange Twin. Hart and Rieger made it back in 1999 and 2000 when they were roommates, with Hart writing and recording the music and Andrew coming up with lyrics and vocal melodies and recording the vocals. The quick, spellbinding single "Treasures In The Magic Hole" is out now; listen below.

The Leap Through Poisoned Air EP is out 5/30 via Orange Twin.

Jenny Campbell

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025
New Music

Sondre Lerche Takes On Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” For Annual Christmas Cover

December 23, 2025
New Music

Gracie Abrams – “Sold Out” (Feat. Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner)

December 22, 2025