Preview The New Elephant 6 Archival EP From Olivia Tremor Control & Elf Power Songwriters

In November, Elephant 6 co-founder and Olivia Tremor Control member Will Cullen Hart tragically passed away. Before his death, he had been working on new music with Andrew Rieger of Elf Power. Today, that material is being previewed.

Leap Through Poisoned Air is a four-track EP, arriving in May through Orange Twin. Hart and Rieger made it back in 1999 and 2000 when they were roommates, with Hart writing and recording the music and Andrew coming up with lyrics and vocal melodies and recording the vocals. The quick, spellbinding single "Treasures In The Magic Hole" is out now; listen below.

The Leap Through Poisoned Air EP is out 5/30 via Orange Twin.