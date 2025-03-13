IDLES’ Joe Talbot Joins Chvrches Lauren Mayberry On New Version Of “Sorry, Etc, Etc”

In December, Lauren Mayberry released her debut solo album Vicious Creature. Today, the Chvrches leader is sharing a new version of the track "Sorry, Etc, Etc” with IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

“If you know me, you know how much I love IDLES, so it really is an honor to have reinterpreted this song with Joe," Mayberry says, continuing:

We first connected during Covid when I did his Balley TV YouTube series, and have been quietly supportive of each other from the wings since. I messaged Joe last summer about working together and this is the song we decided on. We recorded his vocals in December at Brighton Electric when IDLES had a night off on tour. I re-recorded my (screamier) vocals at home before Christmas with Sam Stewart, and was produced by my friend Paul Gallagher.

Talbot adds, “An honour and a joy to work with Lauren finally. I love the album and I’m happy to be a part of it. Fuck the king, she’s the king x.”

Check out the collaboration below.