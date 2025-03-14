Skip to Content
Wisp – “Sword”

12:01 AM EDT on March 14, 2025

Last year, Wisp released her debut EP Pandora in April, then followed it with “I remember how your hands felt on mine” in October. Today, the shoegaze star is kicking off a new era with "Sword."

"'Sword' represents the shame and confusion people feel when loved ones hide them from the world," Wisp explains. "It’s about not having a chance to shine because your partner keeps you in the dark."

The intense tune comes with a beautiful, medieval-themed music video directed by Rudy Grazziani and Valeriya Dyatko. Watch below.

