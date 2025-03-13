Beak> Share State Of Silence Soundtrack And War Child 7″, Geoff Barrow Announces Film Starring Sleaford Mods Frontman

Last year, Beak> released the surprise album >>>>, and a few months later Geoff Barrow announced he was leaving the band. They kick off the final leg of their last tour with him next weekend, but today the UK group released their soundtrack to State Of Silence. They've also announced 7" with two outtakes from the >>>> sessions with profits going to charity.

State Of Silence, directed by Santiago Maza, premiered last year and is now on Netflix. The documentary film follows four journalists in Mexico who become targets after exposing the realities of their communities. The War Child 7" features "Stuck In The Way" and "Poundland Aquaman," with the money going to the organization War Child, who help children affected by war. You can purchase that here and check out the State Of Silence soundtrack on streaming services.

<a href="https://beak.bandcamp.com/album/state-of-silence-o-s-t">State Of Silence O.S.T. by BEAK></a>

Meanwhile Barrow, who also plays in Portishead and Quakers, has his own movie project coming. His Invada Records' new film division completed its first feature, a thriller called Game. Directed by John Minton and shot in Bristol, it stars Marc Bessant and Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson and "is set against the backdrop of the 1990s rave culture where two men – one a thief and one a poacher – must use their wits to survive," according to Deadline.

TOUR DATES:

03/22 Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount *

03/23 Toronto, Ontario @ The Great Hall *

03/26 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s *

03/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

03/29 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

04/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

04/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

04/04 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

04/05 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

04/07 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Hollywood Theatre *

* with Litronix