The Voidz Play Trippy, Censored “Blue Demon” & Announce New EP Megz Of Ram On Colbert

In the world of late-night talk show entertainment, last night's big news was the return of John Mulaney's live Netflix show, which is now called Everybody's Live. The season premiere included Cypress Hill and an orchestra performing "Hits From The Bong" while Joan Baez danced along behind them. That was pretty trippy! But Mulaney wasn't the only host who put stoner-friendly musical programming on television. Over on Stephen Colbert's Late Show, the Voidz announced a new EP and played an extra-zany version of their new single, with a whole lot of pulsing lights surrounding them.

Last year, Julian Casablancas reconvened the Voidz, his non-Strokes band, and they released Like All Before You, their first album in six years. They didn't stop there. Last month, the Voidz followed that LP with their queasy, squelching electro-rock single "Blue Demon." On Wednesday night, the Voidz played "Blue Demon" on Colbert. Before their performance, Stephen Colbert announced the impending release of a new Voidz EP called Megz Of Ram. The Voidz haven't shared any details yet, but the screens behind the band flashed what looked like prospective song titles, along with the cover art and a whole lot of vaporwave-ass imagery.

For this performance, Julian Casablancas dressed up like Indie Sleaze Undertaker, and the rest of the band looked just as crazy. Their stage had what looked like a brain made out of flashing Christmas lights, with tendrils of light stretching out to all the band members. The visuals complemented the song, and you might feel like you're high while watching it even if it's the middle of the morning and you're at work.

Notably, CBS censored Casablancas' apparent lyrical reference to the Israel-Palestine conflict, specifically the word "intifada" in the line "We fight each other like two brothers/ Father forgive me, intifada/ Too many babies dead like their mothers." Observe below.

We don't know when the Megz Of Ram EP is coming out, but we'll presumably figure that out soon.